BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

