PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

