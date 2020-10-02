Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a market cap of $706.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.79 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

