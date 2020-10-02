PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,489.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total value of $1,731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,934,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,639 shares of company stock worth $18,979,303. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.32 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $133.16.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

