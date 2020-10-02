Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 43.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $353.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

