Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.07 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

