Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $209,000 in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,695,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,678,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Delphi Technologies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DLPH opened at $17.02 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

