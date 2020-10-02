Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 702,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 106,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corecivic Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.