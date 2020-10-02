8,700 Shares in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Oct 2nd, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after buying an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 312.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,593,000 after buying an additional 3,127,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alector by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 93,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alector by 199.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 653,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. Analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

