Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 6,916 HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 453,512.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 309,792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,782,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 137,135 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI opened at $32.30 on Friday. HNI Corp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $32,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

