5,258 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,064,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,214,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $6,628,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 273,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

