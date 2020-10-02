Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $231,000 Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 35.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 125.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $20.87 on Friday. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

