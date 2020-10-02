Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $231,000 Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 35.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 125.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $20.87 on Friday. St. Joe Co has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

