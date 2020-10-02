Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $221,000 in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

