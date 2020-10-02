AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DHT by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DHT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DHT by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290,517 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

DHT stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.99%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.84%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

