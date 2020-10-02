Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $230,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Parsley Energy Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Parsley Energy Inc
BioTelemetry Inc Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
BioTelemetry Inc Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Banking System Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Banking System Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report