Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $230,000 Investment in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

