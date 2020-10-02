Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Shares in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the period.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

