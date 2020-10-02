Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $230,000 in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $5,799,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $6,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $10,587,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,616,000.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.04.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

