14,095 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE CPF opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.