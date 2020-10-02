9,200 Shares in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $23.02 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

