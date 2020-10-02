2,086 Shares in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 13.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chase by 6.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Chase by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In related news, CFO Christian John Talma sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,816.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,348 shares of company stock worth $345,236 over the last 90 days.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

