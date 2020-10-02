4,851 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NNI opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 72.70, a current ratio of 72.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.