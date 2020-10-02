Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

