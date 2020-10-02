Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $228,000 in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE WOR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

