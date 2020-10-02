Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $219,000 in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 526,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $28.79 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

