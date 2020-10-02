Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.91.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

