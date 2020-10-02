Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $234,000 Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,294,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 311,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 162,078 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Citigroup upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

