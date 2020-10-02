Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 14,600 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 142,601 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,276,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 262,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.12 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

