Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 3,908.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. AZZ had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

