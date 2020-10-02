Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $236,000 Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 813,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 205,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

