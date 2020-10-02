Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $238,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.55 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

