Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $239,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dycom Industries by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $52.05 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

