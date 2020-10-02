7,400 Shares in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 322,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after buying an additional 123,052 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 22.4% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,986,000 after buying an additional 378,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

XNCR opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

