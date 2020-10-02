Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,961,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,884,000 after acquiring an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,792,000.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of Belden stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.