Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

