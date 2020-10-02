Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 2,200 Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRTX. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after purchasing an additional 686,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,171,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 14,820,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 296,409 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,228,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $789,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,333 shares of company stock worth $103,829,578. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 92.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

