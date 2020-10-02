Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.