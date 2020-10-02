Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 2,086 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $148.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $176.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

