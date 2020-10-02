Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $249,000 Investment in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,357,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.90 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $95.79.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

