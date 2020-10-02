Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rambus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

