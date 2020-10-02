Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,048 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of EWSC stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

