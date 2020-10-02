18,199 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 37.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,989,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.