Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 33.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 351,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 323,567 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of TNA stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.