Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia India Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 99,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:INCO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

