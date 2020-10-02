Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $48,000 Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 420.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $646,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

