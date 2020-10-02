Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

