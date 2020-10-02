Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAH stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.