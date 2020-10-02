Sei Investments Co. Has $708,000 Position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

