Brokerages Anticipate Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will announce sales of $196.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $212.48 million. Curo Group reported sales of $297.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $892.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $834.90 million to $940.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Curo Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curo Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

