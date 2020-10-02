Brokerages Anticipate Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.79 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will announce sales of $196.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.20 million and the highest is $212.48 million. Curo Group reported sales of $297.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $892.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $834.90 million to $940.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $298.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Curo Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Curo Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curo Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

