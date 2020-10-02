Sei Investments Co. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 143,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $55.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

