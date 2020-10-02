Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,029 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth $942,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 813,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after buying an additional 55,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 300.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 662,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETFC. Compass Point raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

